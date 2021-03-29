Crypto Analyst Sheldon Evans Says Altcoins Ready to Surge By CoinQuora

Crypto Analyst Sheldon Evans Says Altcoins Ready to Surge
- Sheldon Evans believes that April will be Altcoin month
- The crypto analyst used charts and market news to support his prediction
- Many exciting Altcoin projects have been announced for April
Popular YouTuber and crypto analyst Sheldon Evans is predicting that Altcoins will surge in April. In a recent 20+ minute long video the analysts outlined why he believes a surge is imminent.
In the video, Evans first analyzed some charts before moving on to some market news. Actually, Evans conducted a chart analysis for and . In the analysis, Evans noted that March is typically a bearish month for the crypto market based on past data. However, this year BTC broke the trend and even set a new ATH.
Evans believes that this divergence from th…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.