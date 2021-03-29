Criminal charges to be dropped by ASIC

Campers discovered a running shoe filled with human remains at Bournda Beach south of Tathra in New South Wales, last month. Following DNA testing, the remains were confirmed as those of Ms Caddick

Criminal charges against fraudster Melissa Caddick are set to be dropped by the corporate watchdog. (Photo: James Brickwood) (James Brickwood)

She had been under investigation for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme, using millions from investors to make lavish personal purchases.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) raided her home as part of an investigation by the Australian Investments and Securities Commission (ASIC).

The investigation comprised 38 charges against Ms Caddick, which included falsely claiming she had a financial services licence and fraud-related charges.

The charges will be formally withdrawn in Sydney’s Downing Centre local court this morning, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

But the civil case against Ms Caddick and her company Maliver will return to the Federal Court after Easter when the judge will be asked to formally approve the appointment of liquidators from insolvency firm Jones Partners.

Melissa Caddick vanished from her home in Dover Heights in Sydney. (Nine)

Once that is done, the liquidators can proceed to sell the assets of Ms Caddick which were purchased with funds she misappropriated from investors.

Liquidators, have told the 64 investors that they think about $30 million went into Ms Caddick’s accounts from 2012 to 2020.