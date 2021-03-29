Corn slips on prospects of strong USDA plantings outlook

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures fell 0.3% on Tuesday as expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will peg bumper plantings this week allayed supply concerns.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.3% to $5.45 a bushel by 0216 GMT, having closed 1% lower in the previous session.

* The most active soybean futures were down 0.3% at $13.88-1/2 a bushel, having closed 0.5% weaker on Monday when prices hit a March 2 low of $13.83 a bushel.

* The most active wheat futures were down 0.5% at $6.13-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.6% on Monday.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release its annual U.S. planting intentions and quarterly grain stocks reports on March 31.

* Analysts expect U.S. growers to increase their seedings of corn and soybeans this spring compared with last year, in response to strong export and domestic demand that lifted prices to multi-year highs in recent months.

* Hard late-March rains in Argentina have set the stage for smooth wheat and barley sowing, but the storms arrived too late to help corn and soy yields in areas that had been pounded by months of dry weather, farmers and crop analysts said on Monday.