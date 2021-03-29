Chinese EV maker BYD profit up 162% in 2020 By Reuters

2/2



BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co (OTC:) Ltd,, which is backed by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Monday reported a 162% growth in 2020 net profit as it became a major mask maker amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BYD reported 4.23 billion yuan ($643.75 million) net profit in 2020, up from 1.61 billion yuan in 2019. That compared with a 4.6 billion yuan net profit estimated by 22 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

The Shenzhen-based car company, which has partnerships with Japan’s top automaker Toyota and German Daimler (OTC:) in China, sold 426,972 vehicles in 2020, 7.5% lower from a year earlier.

Overall auto sales in China fell 1.9% to 25.3 million vehicles in 2020, according to industry data.

BYD, which rolled out a customised EV model for ride-hailing services with China’s Didi Chuxing last year, said 2020 revenue dropped 22.6% to 156.6 billion yuan.

Analysts expected revenue of 148.76 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.5709 renminbi)