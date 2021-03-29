China’s industry ministry holds meeting on auto display screen supply shortage By Reuters

Matilda Colman
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry said on Tuesday it had urged automakers and display screen makers to strengthen coordination to ease tight supply of auto display screens.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on its website it had discussed the issue with company representatives at a meeting on Monday.

Geely, Changan, BAIC, GAC and display screen makers BOE Technology Group and Tianma microelectronics were at the meeting.

As cars become smarter, more automakers are putting big display screens in cars to add more functions, putting pressure on supply.

