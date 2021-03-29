China Coal Giants Surge on Rising Prices and Generous Dividends

Article content

(Bloomberg) — China’s coal mining giants surged Monday after promising generous dividend payouts and as prices for the fuel jumped on supply tightness.

Shares for China Shenhua Energy Co. and Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. both rose more than 10% in Hong Kong. The companies, China’s largest listed miners by production, said Friday they would give the lion’s share of 2020 profits to shareholders in the form of dividends.

They also rose as thermal coal prices headed for the highest close since December, as safety inspections restrict output while a strong economy supports demand. Rising shares and commodity prices underscore how important the fossil fuel remains even as China begins a long-term shift toward carbon neutrality.

Shenhua will give a dividend of 1.81 yuan per share for 2020, compared to earnings per share of 1.803 yuan, the company said in its annual report published after market closed Friday. Yanzhou will give a dividend of 1 yuan per share on per-share earnings of 1.29 yuan.

For Shenhua, “this is well above its dividend commitment of 50% (raised from 35% previously last year) and compares to 38-60% in the past three years,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Sara Chan said in a Monday research note predicting a rise in shares.