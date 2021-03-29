China bonds set for billions of inflows after final FTSE WGBI nod

Article content

Index provider FTSE Russell gave final approval on Monday for inclusion of Chinese sovereign bonds in its flagship bond index, starting later this year, setting the stage for billions of dollars of inflows into the world’s second-largest economy.

The index provider also said India and Saudi Arabia were being considered for potential inclusion, and that Malaysia was no longer on a watch list for exclusion.

Chinese government bonds will be added to the FTSE World Government Bond Index (WGBI) over three years from the end of October, FTSE Russell said in a statement.

Chinese government bonds were previously included in index suites from JPMorgan and Bloomberg Barclays, but FTSE WGBI inclusion is expected to have a larger effect due to the size of passive flows tracking it.

HSBC said that with roughly $2.5 trillion tracking the WGBI, some $130 billion in inflows could be expected, given China’s eventual 5.25% weighting – about $3.6 billion a month.

“From a global perspective, it improves inclusion statistics of the index – not having the second-largest country in it was a gap,” said Binay Chandgothia, a portfolio manager at Principal Global Investors in Hong Kong.

“It will also pull up the index yield a bit,” he said, though adding that would be limited by China’s modest weighting.