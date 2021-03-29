CBS Shuts Down Report That Sharon Osbourne Received $10M for Leaving ‘The Talk’

CBS/Monty Brinton

CBS has responded to a report claiming that CBS gave Sharon Osbourne up to $10 million ahead of her exit from “The Talk“. According to Page Six, a source spilled that Sharon “is walking away with a $5 to $10 million minimum payout and was able to spin that it was her decision [to leave the show].”

Another source, meanwhile, added that the wife of Ozzy Osbourne would be speaking out about her exit “when she is ready.” The informant continued, “She has been on that show for 11 years and knows all the secrets.”

CBS, however, has denied the claims. “False, inaccurate or untrue. Take your pick,” a CBS spokesperson said.

The network announced Sharon’s departure in a statement which was released on Friday, March 26, two weeks after the 68-year-old British was involved in a heated argument about race with black co-host Sheryl Underwood. “Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave ‘The Talk’. The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home,” the statement read.

“As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace,” the statement continued.

CBS also denied Sharon’s claims that she was “blindsided” by producers over the confrontation in the episode. “We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts,” the statement also read. “At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.”

“During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers,” the statement concluded.

Sharon received backlash after she defended Piers Morgan who said that he didn’t believe Meghan Markle‘s claims, including her racism experience in the royal family. “I am with you. I stand by you,” she tweeted at the time. “People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”