Cards’ Arenado has ‘moved on’ since being traded by Rockies

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado wants everyone to know that he has moved on from the Colorado Rockies, the team that traded him during the offseason due to his frustration about the franchise’s failure to succeed in big moments.

However, he also wants everyone to know that he appreciated his time in Colorado.

“I’ve moved on. That might hurt some people’s feelings over there, but I have,” Arenado told ESPN’s Marly Rivera. “They’ll always have a special place in my heart, the fans — the people. Regardless of the people that don’t like me there, or I don’t like them, I appreciate every single one of them. I appreciate the love. I appreciate the hate. I know that I can look back at my years in Colorado and know that I gave everything that I had. I have no regrets. Now I’m here in St. Louis and I’m going to give them everything I have too.”

The Cardinals’ acquisition of Arenado boosted their odds to win the NL Central and the World Series. According to BetOnline.ag, St. Louis is the favorite to win the NL Central at +120 and has the ninth-best odds to win the World Series at +2500.

Arenado, a four-time Silver Slugger and eight-time Gold Glover, is having a decent spring training for the Cardinals, slashing .222/.308/.289 with 10 hits and three RBI.

With the 2020 campaign slated to begin this week, the 29-year-old admitted that he’s excited to take the field at Busch Stadium and has committed to the “Cardinal Way.”

“I’m going to miss some of my boys in Colorado, the people that I care about over there. I’ve known them since I was a 17-year-old, or when I was called up at 22. But the sweet moment was coming here to a great organization with great history and with great players. Players that I’ve admired for a long time,” he said. “It’s a different vibe. The meetings. The attention to detail. They talk about things that I’ve never heard before as far as rules, plays, how we need to approach the plays. How we need to touch a base to go to the next base. If there’s a first and third situation — how I need to go, where to be. We went over the stuff in Colorado. But the way they explain it or the way they want you to do it is different. I love it.”

Arenado goes from a team that hasn’t made the playoffs over the last two seasons to a franchise that has made the postseason in 2019 and 2020 and has made the playoffs in seven of the last 10 years.