BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOT, XRP, UNI, THETA, LTC, LINK By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 3/29: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOT, XRP, UNI, THETA, LTC, LINK
On Monday Visa (NYSE:) announced that it had launched a pilot program with Crypto.com to enable its partners to settle fiat transactions by sending USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin to Visa’s address at Anchorage digital bank. This step by Visa shows that legacy finance companies are increasing their adoption of cryptocurrencies.
According to a PwC report reviewed by Bloomberg, crypto mergers and acquisitions soared to $1.1 billion in 2020 compared to $481 million in 2019. The increase in these deals is likely to surpass the 2020 numbers on every single metric with the arrival of large investors and institutional players according to PwC global crypto leader Henri Arslanian.
