Brooklyn Beckham to Serve as Production Photographer in Nicola Peltz’s Directorial Debut

The son of David and Victoria Beckham is believed to be working to document his fiancee’s new adventure in co-directing the independent drama with fellow first-timer Bria Vinaite.

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly landed a new photography gig on the set of his fiancee Nicola Peltz‘s directorial debut.

The “Transformers: Age of Extinction” actress wrote the screenplay for “Lola James“, and will co-direct the independent drama with fellow first-timer Bria Vinaite, with “Sideways” star Virginia Madsen tapped to feature alongside Peltz as the titular character.

The film, set in 2002, will revolve around the exploits of a 19-year-old, desperate to get her younger brother out of their toxic home, and according to Britain’s Sunday Mirror, Peltz will have the support of her husband-to-be onset, as Beckham will serve as the production photographer.

A source told the newspaper, “Brooklyn and Nicola are a very creative couple and Brooklyn has a way with capturing moments in images. Nicola is going to have a lot on and he is believed to be working to document this new adventure.”

Beckham, the son of soccer icon David Beckham and pop star Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams), proposed to Peltz last July (2020), after less than a year of dating. In his Instagram announcement, the 22-year-old wrote, “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day [love emoji] I love you baby xx.”

On the very same day, Peltz posted similar photo from the special moment in their life in her own account. “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side,” she wrote in her post. “your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic.”