Brazil’s health minister sees chance to receive U.S. vaccines By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, gives a press conference on the Planalto Palace in Brasilia
BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Monday there is a possibility of an exchange with the United States allowing Brazil to receive COVID-19 vaccines sooner, as the government tries to improve its response to the pandemic.
Speaking before a Senate committee on Monday, Queiroga, Brazil’s fourth health minister since the health crisis started, said he discussed the possibility with Brazil’s ambassador to Washington, Nestor Forster, in a telephone call.
