Boxmining Backs Ethbox (EBOX) Ahead of Uniswap Listing By CoinQuora



Boxmining Backs Ethbox (EBOX) Ahead of Uniswap Listing



Boxmining has backed ethbox ahead of EBOX token listing on Uniswap.

Boxmining Founder, Michael Lu will serve as an adviser to the ethbox team.

ethbox’s EBOX token will also serve as a governance token.

Boxmining’s founder Michael Lu has joined the ethbox team as an adviser. The move comes as ethbox gears up to release its limited EBOX tokens on Uniswap. Boxmining joins other key players like KVestor and Duckstarter in backing ethbox.

Notably, ethbox is a community incubated project that recently successfully closed its whitelist Initial Dex Offering (IDO) at DuckStarter. As such, ethbox will now be on sale on DuckDAO, while EBOX tokens will soon be listed for trading on Uniswap.

Of note, DuckStarter is DuckDAO’s crowdfunding platform that has successfully launched several projects. Also, as an based project, ethbox, has proved to be a crowd favo…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora