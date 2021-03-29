Bluebird Shares Jump On FDA Nod For Myeloma Therapy            By Investing.com

Home Business Bluebird Shares Jump On FDA Nod For Myeloma Therapy            By...

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Shares of Bluebird (NASDAQ:) jumped 7% Monday on news that a therapy the company has developed with Bristol-Myers (NYSE:) to treat adults suffering from myeloma received approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb were flat.

‘Abecma’ will treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after four or more prior lines of therapy, according to a joint release by the two companies. It is a personalized immune cell therapy given as a one-time infusion.

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang on Monday maintained a buy rating on Bluebird, expecting it to more than double to $70 from its current price.

J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov has a hold on the shares with a target of $43.

The current consensus among 18 TipRanks analysts is for a rating of moderate buy, with an average price target of $44.33.

The analysts’ price targets range between $27 and $86.

