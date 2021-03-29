Big Time Rush Cast Then Vs. Now Photos



What he’s up to now: After BTR, Carlos got married to his longtime girlfriend Alexa PenaVega and together they have two kids and are currently expecting their third. He released a solo single called “Electrico” and landed on the Latin iTunes Top 10 chart. He also was a contestant on Season 21 of Dancing With the Stars, the same season his wife competed. He’s continued acting as well and been in movies and shows like Life Sentence, Grease Live!, Sleep Away, Killing Hasselhoff, and Hallmark’s Picture Perfect Mysteries series. He’s currently on The Loud House and The Casagrandes too! He and Alexa also have their own vlog channel that they update regularly. Plus, like I mentioned earlier, he and Alexa have collaborated with Kendall Schmidt to create Hapbee Company.