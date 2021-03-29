Big Time Rush Cast Then Vs. Now Photos

They really — dare I say — made it ~big time~.

Some fantastic news, Big Time Rush is ~officially~ streaming on Netflix.

And to celebrate, we took a trip down memory lane to see what the cast has been up to since the show’s finale:

1.

Kendall Schmidt as Kendall Knight


Nickelodeon / @kendallschmidt / instagram.com

What he’s up to now: After BTR, Kendall continued acting a bit and appeared in shows like School of Rock and Penguins of Madagascar. He was also on an episode of Hell’s Kitchen! He’s continued writing and producing music as well. He formed a band with Dustin Belt called Heffron Drive and together they released an album called Happy Mistakes. He recently teamed up with former BTR co-star and friend Carlos PenaVega, Alexa PenaVega, and his brother Kevin Schmidt to create Hapbee, an organic skincare company.

2.

James Maslow as James Diamond


Nickelodeon / @jamesmaslow / instagram.com

What he’s up to now: After BTR, James continued acting and making music. He starred on Sony Crackle’s original series Sequestered and he also was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother. He’s released a bunch of singles throughout the years and his first solo album How I Like It debuted in 2017. He also teamed up with Eugene Ugorski to create LTX, a DJ duo, and release music together. Their most recent single “History” came out during the summer of 2020. James also starred in We Need to Talk, where he plays a celebrity gamer. He’s currently got a few movies in the works, Wolf Hound, and Black Skies. Plus, he’s also the founder of Vacation Club clothing.

3.

Carlos PenaVega as Carlos Garcia


Nickelodeon / @therealcarlospena / instagram.com

What he’s up to now: After BTR, Carlos got married to his longtime girlfriend Alexa PenaVega and together they have two kids and are currently expecting their third. He released a solo single called “Electrico” and landed on the Latin iTunes Top 10 chart. He also was a contestant on Season 21 of Dancing With the Stars, the same season his wife competed. He’s continued acting as well and been in movies and shows like Life Sentence, Grease Live!, Sleep Away, Killing Hasselhoff, and Hallmark’s Picture Perfect Mysteries series. He’s currently on The Loud House and The Casagrandes too! He and Alexa also have their own vlog channel that they update regularly. Plus, like I mentioned earlier, he and Alexa have collaborated with Kendall Schmidt to create Hapbee Company.

4.

Logan Henderson as Logan Mitchell


Nickelodeon / @loganhenderson / instagram.com

What he’s up to now: Logan continued making music and his first solo single “Sleepwalker” debuted in 2017. His first album Echoes of Departure and the Endless Street of Dreams – Pt. 1 was released in 2018 and he’s continued to release singles throughout the years.

5.

Katelyn Tarver as Jo Taylor


Nickelodeon / @katelyntarver / instagram.com

What she’s up to now: After BTR, Katelyn continued acting and writing her own music. In 2011, her first solo EP A Little More Free came out and in 2017 her second EP Tired Eyes debuted. She’s since released a bunch more singles and written songs for Cheryl and Old Dominion. She appeared in shows like Famous in Love, No Ordinary Family, and Secret Life of the American Teenager. She also appeared in an episode of Songland. Most recently, she teamed up with Will Anderson to create their new band Reaves. Their first single “Never Was” came out earlier this year.

6.

Erin Sanders as Camille Roberts


Nickelodeon / @erinsanders / instagram.com

What she’s up to now: She has continued acting a bit and been on shows like Mad Men, Weeds, Castle, The Mentalist, and CSI: Miami. She’s also starred in several independent films and even wrote a screenplay called By Nature, which she’s going to direct and star in. She most recently starred in The Call and played The Nurse in Acting for a Cause’s virtual reading of Romeo and Juliet. Erin is also a yoga teacher and has been teaching virtual classes during quarantine.

7.

Ciara Bravo as Katie Knight


Nickelodeon / @ciarabravo / instagram.com

What she’s up to now: Ciara has continued acting and has been in shows and movies like Red Band Society, Second Chance, Wayne, To the Bone, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and The Long Dumb Road. Most recently, she appeared in FX on Hulu’s A Teacher and Apple TV+’s Cherry.

8.

Stephen Kramer Glickman as Gustavo Rocque


Nickelodeon / @stephenglickman / instagram.com

What he’s up to now: Stephen has continued acting and he’s been in White Fang, Stuck in the Middle, Home & Family, and Workaholics. He also created and currently hosts The Night Time Show, a podcast where he interviews famous comedians and actors. Most recently, he collabed with Kendall Schmidt and together they recorded their own cover of The Fray’s “How to Save a Life.”

9.

Tanya Chisholm as Kelly Wainwright


Nickelodeon / @tancandy / instagram.com

What she’s up to now: Kelly has continued acting and been in shows and movies like Rizzoli & Isles, Bellman Chronicles: Hollywood, The Josh Moore Show, High School Musical 2, The 24th, and An Accidental Zombie (Named Ted). She has also started her own blog called GloryxGlamour where she creates faith-based content for her followers.

10.

Challen Cates as Jennifer Knight


Nickelodeon / @challencates / instagram.com

What she’s up to now: Challen is a producer and she’s still acting too. She’s been in Stolen Season, 13 Reasons Why, Ruthless, Kajillionare, Modern Family, Namaste Bitches, The Night Shift, and Passions. Challen and her family also own their own winery in Santa Barbara called Challen Winery!

11.

David Anthony Higgins as Reginald Bitters


Nickelodeon / Robert Voets / CBS

What he’s up to now: Dave continued acting and is best known for his roles on shows like Mike & Molly, Malcolm in the Middle, and International Ghost Investigators. He’s also appeared on shows like American Horror Story, Californication, School of Rock, Mom, Last Man Standing, and Comedy Bang! Bang!. Dave is currently on the CBS series B Positive.

