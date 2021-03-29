Biden has a plan to pay for massive infrastructure proposal: Psaki By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden comments on the shooting in Colorado at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will outline his plan for rebuilding America’s infrastructure in remarks on Wednesday and he has a plan to pay for it dollar for dollar, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.
The plan is estimated to cost around $3 trillion. “The president has a plan to fix the infrastructure of our country …and he has a plan to pay for it,” Psaki said.
