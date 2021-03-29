Best Minor Characters In Tv/Movies

These characters deserve recognition.
Last week, Twitter user @baeburke asked people to “Name a smaller role with a bigger impact.” He listed Mrs. George, played by Amy Poehler as the perfect example.
People on Twitter then started to give examples of minor/supporting characters that out-performed and out-impacted the main characters of their movies. Here’s what people shared:
2.
Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones:
7.
Gingerbread Man in Shrek:
9.
Oaken in Frozen:
10.
Felicia in Friday:
11.
Rufus the jeweler in Love Actually:
12.
Cabbage merchent in Avatar:
13.
Lilly in Pitch Perfect:
15.
Casey Becker in Scream:
16.
Bem in Harry Potter:
17.
Rue in Hunger Games:
What do you think? Did they miss any of your faves? Let me know in the comments below!
