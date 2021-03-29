Best Minor Characters In Tv/Movies

These characters deserve recognition.

Last week, Twitter user @baeburke asked people to “Name a smaller role with a bigger impact.” He listed Mrs. George, played by Amy Poehler as the perfect example.


People on Twitter then started to give examples of minor/supporting characters that out-performed and out-impacted the main characters of their movies. Here’s what people shared:

2.

Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones:


7.

Gingerbread Man in Shrek:


9.

Oaken in Frozen:


10.

Felicia in Friday:


11.

Rufus the jeweler in Love Actually:


12.

Cabbage merchent in Avatar:


13.

Lilly in Pitch Perfect:


15.

Casey Becker in Scream:


16.

Bem in Harry Potter:


17.

Rue in Hunger Games:


What do you think? Did they miss any of your faves? Let me know in the comments below!

