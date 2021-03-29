Bahamas’ Sand Dollar nears commercial rollout as interoperability completed By Cointelegraph

Bahamas’ Sand Dollar nears commercial rollout as interoperability completed
The Central Bank of the Bahamas has announced that its central bank digital currency, the Sand Dollar, is expected to achieve full interoperability between its various wallet providers within the week.
A recent statement released by the CBoB revealed that authorized financial institutions, or AFIs, such as payments service providers are expected to be finalized within the coming days.
