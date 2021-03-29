Australian state rejects AGL Energy’s plan to import LNG

Article content

MELBOURNE — Victoria state on Tuesday rejected a plan by AGL Energy to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal, effectively killing a proposal designed to help fill an expected shortfall in gas supply in southeast Australia from 2024.

The state’s Labor government ruled against the project due to concern the import terminal would damage internationally recognized wetlands. The project was opposed by an unusual coalition of environmental, indigenous and community groups alongside conservative politicians.

“It’s very clear to me that this project would cause unacceptable impacts on the Western Port environment and the Ramsar wetlands. It’s important that these areas are protected,” Victoria’s Planning Minister Richard Wynne said in a statement.

The decision dealt a blow to AGL, which said it has already spent A$130 million ($99 million) on the Crib Point project.

The plan also involved a pipeline to be built by APA Group . The floating terminal was to be supplied by Hoegh LNG .

AGL said it was considering its position.

“Nothing has changed in that we are a big and great gas trader,” Chief Executive Brett Redman told analysts, adding AGL would be willing to buy gas from others looking to import LNG.