Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.36% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were Iluka Resources Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.94% or 0.470 points to trade at 7.240 at the close. Meanwhile, Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:) added 3.85% or 0.55 points to end at 14.85 and South32 Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.27% or 0.090 points to 2.840 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Megaport Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.99% or 0.68 points to trade at 10.67 at the close. Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.19% or 0.74 points to end at 13.51 and Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.81% or 0.21 points to 4.16.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 776 to 534 and 385 ended unchanged.

Shares in Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.85% or 0.55 to 14.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 6.47% to 13.331.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.28% or 4.85 to $1727.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 1.62% or 0.99 to hit $59.98 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 1.13% or 0.73 to trade at $63.70 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.10% to 0.7643, while AUD/JPY unchanged 0.00% to 83.73.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 92.773.

