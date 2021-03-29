Artist of the Week: Silk Sonic

Instagram

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak kick off their collaborative project with a bang as their soulful debut single ‘Leave the Door Open’ soars high on multiple charts.

Comprised of two Grammy winners Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic is packed with talent. The super-duo immediately heated up the chart with their slinky smooth R&B debut single “Leave the Door Open”. It rose to the second spot on Billboard Hot 100 with over 38.7 million spins on radio and 19.4 million streams.

The two musicians really complimented each other on the lead single of their upcoming collaborative album titled “An Evening with Silk Sonic”. “24K Magic” hitmaker Bruno played the piano and belted out the hook while “Bubblin” star Anderson was in charge of the drums and seduced fans with his flirty lyrics.

“He’s one of the baddest drummers I ever seen, you know,” Bruno gushed over his bandmate in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “And you’re gonna hear that all over the album. That’s what really inspired so much. I had never created music like that, with drums being the focus.”

“He comes from a different era, that’s what it felt like when I heard him play drums in the studio. It’s like, man, you don’t come from this new school of musicians, you come from those old school musicians back in the day that one drummer would play on everyone’s record, like the Funk Brothers at Motown.”

While they only released the first single recently, they actually have been working on material since 2017 when they were touring together. “We kept coming up with music and it felt like why you fall in love with music in the first place,” Bruno recalled. “This wouldn’t happen if it didn’t make sense and it didn’t feel natural and organic.”

The recipe for creating magic in studio for them is the “live” element. Despite the pandemic, the duo insisted on making music face-to-face instead of connecting through email or zoom.

“We can’t do shows right now. We just, we in there, so we created a show within the studio. It’s always showtime with us. We can’t help it. We could try to be regular, probably, at some point in our lives, but we can’t help it. It’s not in our nature,” Anderson said.

He also explained, “People don’t understand that when you get in and you can jam with someone, another artist that can hold it down… that’s different. And you really creating a groove from scratch. You guys are trying to figure out what’s gonna work, what’s the math behind this that’s gonna get everybody feeling good. What is it? Is it too heavy? Is it not heavy enough?”