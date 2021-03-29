Argentine leftist group protests AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine maker amid delays

Article content

BUENOS AIRES — An Argentine far-left workers group protested on Monday outside local vaccine market mAbxience, which is producing the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 drug for the region, criticizing delays to doses being available in the country.

Around 50-100 people, organized by the Workers’ Left Front-Unity alliance, protested with banners reading “vaccines for all” outside the plant in the Garín neighborhood of Buenos Aires, which is making the vaccine’s active ingredient.

Argentina’s vaccine rollout has been mired by delays, raising tensions over access to inoculations which resulted in the resignation of the health minister in February over a “VIP vaccine” scandal. The country now faces a potential third wave of coronavirus cases.

The country had bet on the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine, which is being produced by mAbxience and Mexican laboratory Liomont. The latter has faced production delays, and there have been reports of some doses being stockpiled or sent out of Argentina.

Juan Carlos Giordano, the national deputy for the leftist worker alliance, said the group was demanding the state take control of the vaccine maker.

“We have presented a bill to declare it a public utility and to have massive national production with all public and private laboratories to make millions of doses for the most vulnerable in Argentina and Latin America,” he said.