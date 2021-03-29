Argentina suspends 15 beef exporters for evading state controls

Article content

BUENOS AIRES — Argentina said on Monday it had suspended 15 meat exporters for dodging industry regulations, derailing at least 40 tonnes of shipments from one of the world’s best-known beef producers.

The country’s agriculture ministry said in a statement it had uncovered several meat export operations that had undercut competitors and evaded taxes by failing to properly register their businesses with the state.

The report did not list the names of the companies involved or the destinations of the exports.

A agriculture ministry spokesman declined to comment further.

State prosecutors would begin preparing formal complaints shortly, once inspections are completed, the ministry said in the statement.

Argentina is a major world exporter of beef and China is a key customer. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, writing by Dave Sherwood, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)