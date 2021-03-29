Andrew Laming facing police investigation following complaint

Arriving at Cleveland Police station today, Crystal White began the complaints process with officers into the alleged incident that was among a string of claims that led to Mr Laming confirming he would retire from politics at the next election.

Ms White alleges Mr Lamming took a photo of her bottom as she stacked a bar fridge at a Queensland landscaping supplies company.

“I’ve documented the incident for now and that’s all I want to say” Ms White told 9News outside the station.

A witness of the incident also arrived a short time later to give his statement to police.

“I’m just here to tell my version of events and just here to support Crystal,” the man said.

The process from today’s lodgement will include both Ms White and the male witness making statements, with police to then make their own inquiries.

Coalition MP Andrew Laming announced he won’t re-contest the next election after allegations of misbehaviour. (Getty)

Ms White told 9News last week: “The photo was really inappropriate, especially when I was bent over.

Witnesses have supported her claim, including her colleague Sean Blinco.