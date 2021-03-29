American musician Illenium set to drop his first NFT collection By BTC Peers

American musician Illenium set to drop his first NFT collection
Nicolas Miller, popularly known as Illenium, like others is jumping on the nascent NFT craze. He’s set to release his first NFT collection.
According to the award-winning and chart-topping artiste, this NFT will feature a collection of some of his old songs. As revealed in a tweet put out on Monday 29, 2021, this release will commemorate the fifth anniversary of his chart-topping 2016 album Ashes.
Dropping my first NFT collection this Friday on @niftygateway to commemorate the 5 year anniversary of Ashes!! Details coming soon
