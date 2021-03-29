Alibaba-backed Bilibili slumps in Hong Kong trading debut

Article content

HONG KONG — Bilibili Inc, which is backed by Alibaba Group, tumbled as much as 6.8% in its Hong Kong stock debut on Monday as analysts said a U.S. regulatory crackdown on listed foreign firms hit enthusiasm for the Chinese online video site.

It was the worst start in the city in six months by a major stock listing. Bilibili debuted down 2.2%, was sold off to as low as HK$753 and headed into the afternoon trading session down 2.7%. It raised HK$20.2 billion ($2.6 billion) after pricing shares at HK$808 each last week.

Bilibili’s fall came despite a positive tone in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index which rose 0.4% by midday after opening in negative territory. The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.9%.

The debut is the worst by a major deal in Hong Kong since Yum China Holdings Inc shares lost 6.3% at the open in September after it raised $2 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Aequitas Research director Sumeet Singh, who publishes on Smartkarma, said Bilibili’s share drop was linked to a selloff underway in most U.S.-listed Chinese companies as a result of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) move to press ahead with plans to delist foreign companies which don’t meet U.S. auditing standards.

“Bilibili’s ADR appears to have been caught up in the correction leading to the ADRs trading below the Hong Kong secondary listing price,” he said. Bilibili ADRs are down 8.4% since the SEC announced the news last week.