Ackman stays mum on SPAC target but says a second SPAC may follow By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

© Reuters. William ‘Bill’ Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City

BOSTON (Reuters) – Billionaire investor William Ackman told clients on Monday that he has nothing to report about an acquisition target for his first blank check company but that he will likely launch a second special purpose acquisition company as soon as he can.

“While we previously believed that we would be able to announce a potential transaction by the end of this quarter, we will not be in a position to do so,” Ackman wrote in the Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd 2020 Annual Report.

But Ackman said a second so-called SPAC may not be far off, noting “We are likely to launch a second SPAC, PSTH2 after PSTH completes a business combination transaction.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR