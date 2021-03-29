Aaron Gordon: ‘No limits’ on Nuggets’ potential

Aaron Gordon made his Nuggets’ debut on Sunday and did not disappoint, as Denver beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-102 at Ball Arena.

After the contest, Gordon said he feels that the Nuggets have unlimited potential, perhaps suggesting they’re built to make a deep playoff run.

“I see no limits for this team,” Gordon said, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “It looks like we have all the pieces that we need. We have the depth. It’s like we are covered in a lot of different spots offensively, defensively. “As long as we are all working together, there’s no stopping us.”

Gordon hit six-of-nine shots in his debut, scoring 13 points with two rebounds and an assist. It was a well-balanced performance from Denver’s starting lineup, with Nikola Jokic notching 16 points and Jamal Murray scoring 17.

The Nuggets acquired Gordon at last week’s trade deadline in exchange for Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a first-round draft pick.

Before making his debut, Gordon admitted that he was excited to play meaningful games and go “all out.” With the Nuggets, every game is meaningful in the stacked Western Conference.

Denver has two key matchups with the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers coming up this week, so Gordon will really get a taste of what it’s like to play in critical games early on in his Nuggets’ career.