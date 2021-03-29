21 Best Brendan Fraser Tweets About His Iconic Roles

By
Bradly Lamb
-
2

Brendan Fraser in The Mummy will forever be a masterpiece.

For many of us, Brendan’s iconic roles defined our childhood.


Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Brendan stopped acting for several years, but in a 2018 interview with GQ, he, for the first time, publicly spoke about being sexually assaulted in 2003 by the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Philip Berk, which led to an investigation by the HFPA.

Yesterday, Brendan was trending all over Twitter as fans were giving tons of well-deserved praise and appreciation for the actor and his memorable roles — and yes, the tweets were pretty wholesome. Here are some of the best ones:

1.

Top 5 Reasons Brendan Fraser Is Awesome 1. Underrated actor for decades 2. Is doing well in Doom Patrol 3. The Mummy Trilogy is one of his best work 4. Amazing comeback 5. Fans still love him

Twitter: @Megatronnexus

3.

Like, I'm imagining Brendan Fraser's publicist calling him like "You're trending on Twitter" and him going "Oh god, what did I do" and she says "Um...you're trending because everyone loves you" and I hope that gives him a warm fuzzy feeling.

Twitter: @madlori

5.

Every time I watch The Mummy I think the same thing: Brendan Fraser was really just the whole package. Not only shockingly handsome, tall, well built and somehow not bland at the same time, but also full of charisma, natural and able to both seem vulnerable and throw a punch.

Twitter: @Charlotte_Stein

9.

I saw Brendan Fraser is trending and I fully support all the love he’s getting. The guy is criminally under appreciated. He’s super talented and his performance in the mummy has been influential to action stars since it dropped.

Twitter: @KyleGallner

14.

I see we’re talking about Brendan Fraser again. Just a reminder that Mrs. Winterbourne is one of the best rom coms ever and he’s due his romantic lead resurgence. The man has the smolder.

Twitter: @RdotSpoon

15.

Brendan Fraser is trending so I just want to say - I bloody love Brendan Fraser. He's phenomenal in Scrubs and I think people fail to appreciate quite how brilliant he is in California Man and George of the Jungle. A fantastic actor who is also a brilliant physical comedian.

Twitter: @kazbaa

18.

Pardon me while I like dozens of Brendan Fraser tweets at 3am for no other reason than how he was a foundational reason for me to do anything adventurous when I was growing up, and I hope he’s feeling happy...

Twitter: @OneTopicAtATime

20.

one more thing before I go! Brendan Fraser plays a stunt double for Brendan Fraser in this movie. he then punches Brendan Fraser in the face at the end. cinematic masterpiece.

Twitter: @toonfully

What’s your favorite Brendan Fraser movie? Let us know in the comments below!

