Youths Off The Streets founder Father Chris Riley moved to respite care

Youths Off The Streets founder Father Chris Riley has moved into respite care after being hospitalised for a diabetes-related illness .

On the advice of his doctors, Father Riley moved from hospital into respite care, the charity announced.

A file photo of Youth Off The Streets founder Father Chris Riley. The charity has announced that he has entered respite care. (Getty Images) (Getty)

Youth Off The Streets’ chief executive Lex Nadine Lutherborrow, said: “Father Riley’s recent illness has prompted him to consider the options for managing his health in the long term.

“He has worked tirelessly over many decades to help young people in need, and I’m hopeful the support he’s now receiving will continue to improve his health and allow him to focus on his own wellbeing.”

The charity’s services and programmes continue to operate as normal under Ms Lutherborrow.

Father Riley started Youth Off The Streets in 1991 with just a single food van in Kings Cross, Sydney.

Youth Off The Streets has grown to help thousands of homeless and disadvantaged young people in Australia . (Youth Off The Streets) (Supplied)

It has since grown to help thousands of homeless and disadvantaged young people in Australia who experience homelessness, abuse, neglect, exclusion from school or other forms of disadvantage.

The charity has also extended its services to six other countries.