Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

Myanmar’s ‘day of shame’
Saturday appeared to be the bloodiest day of protests since the Feb. 1 military coup.
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a rights group based in Myanmar and Thailand, said it had documented 90 killings by the security forces. Myanmar Now, a respected news site, reported that 114 people had been killed.
The bloodshed took place in more than two dozen cities. A Times photographer captured these images.
“Today is a day of shame for the armed forces,” Dr. Sasa, a spokesman for a group of elected officials who say they represent Myanmar’s government, said in a statement. The U.S. ambassador to Myanmar, Thomas Vajda, said the security forces were “murdering unarmed civilians, including children,” and he called the bloodshed “horrifying.”
The security forces opened fire at a funeral on Sunday, Reuters reported, quoting witnesses.
From inside: Since the coup, the Tatmadaw, as Myanmar’s military is known, has killed more than 420 people and assaulted, detained or tortured thousands of others. In interviews, four officers — two of whom deserted — paint a picture of an institution that has thoroughly dominated Myanmar for six decades.
Brazil’s overflowing Covid wards
Brazil is reporting more new coronavirus cases and deaths in the world per day than any other country in the world. Every hour, roughly 125 people there die from Covid-19.
In all, the virus has killed more than 300,000 people in the country, a crisis fueled by a highly contagious variant, political infighting and distrust of science. Hospitals are overwhelmed with a torrent of Covid-19 patients who are arriving younger and sicker.
“We have never seen a failure of the health system of this magnitude,” the executive director of Doctors Without Borders in Brazil said. “And we don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel.” Here’s how the number of cases and deaths are growing.
Context: The breakdown is a stark failure for a country that was a model for other developing nations, with a reputation for advancing agile and creative solutions to medical crises, including a surge in H.I.V. infections and the outbreak of Zika.
The giant cargo ship is still stuck in the Suez Canal
Salvage teams are hoping to take advantage of the full moon and swelling tides to dislodge the Ever Given, which has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Tuesday. Their best chance may be on Monday, when a spring tide will raise the canal’s water level as much as 18 inches. Here’s the latest.
The fact that one mishap could sow economic and logistical chaos from Los Angeles to Rotterdam to Shanghai underscored the extent to which modern commerce has come to revolve around global supply chains, our European economics correspondent writes.
More News from Asia
The Pentagon called the first 20 prisoners sent to Guantánamo in 2002 “the worst of the worst.” Just two remain there. Others are spread around the world, including four senior Taliban figures. Our Guantánamo reporter wrote about where they are now.
How The Times covers mass shootings
After a year without a single large-scale shooting in a public place, the U.S. recorded two within six days. An armed man killed eight people, including six of Asian descent, in the Atlanta area on March 16, and 10 people were killed last Monday in Boulder, Colo.
Marc Lacey, an editor who manages The Times’s live news coverage, shared the organization’s approach in handling extremely sensitive information. Here’s an excerpt.
What are the areas of special sensitivity when dealing with victims’ families?
We want to give readers a sense of the human tragedy of the event, so that means calling up loved ones of that person. Making that phone call is never pleasant, but it’s remarkable how often relatives are eager to talk about their loved one and give the public a sense of who that person was after they died in such tragic circumstances. On the other hand, understand that the person is full of grief and may not want to talk to you.
What is something you have learned in your many years of covering mass shootings?
We should not cover a particular mass shooting as though it’s a singular event. We should cover it as part of an American phenomenon that occurs with regularity, and we should try to understand why there are so many of these shootings occurring.
