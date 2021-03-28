Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

Myanmar’s ‘day of shame’

Saturday appeared to be the bloodiest day of protests since the Feb. 1 military coup.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a rights group based in Myanmar and Thailand, said it had documented 90 killings by the security forces. Myanmar Now, a respected news site, reported that 114 people had been killed.

The bloodshed took place in more than two dozen cities. A Times photographer captured these images.

“Today is a day of shame for the armed forces,” Dr. Sasa, a spokesman for a group of elected officials who say they represent Myanmar’s government, said in a statement. The U.S. ambassador to Myanmar, Thomas Vajda, said the security forces were “murdering unarmed civilians, including children,” and he called the bloodshed “horrifying.”

The security forces opened fire at a funeral on Sunday, Reuters reported, quoting witnesses.

From inside: Since the coup, the Tatmadaw, as Myanmar’s military is known, has killed more than 420 people and assaulted, detained or tortured thousands of others. In interviews, four officers — two of whom deserted — paint a picture of an institution that has thoroughly dominated Myanmar for six decades.