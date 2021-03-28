WINk (WIN) soars as retail DeFi investors flee high Ethereum gas costs By Cointelegraph

WINk (WIN) soars as retail DeFi investors flee high Ethereum gas costs
Decentralized finance has exploded in popularity over the past year and many analysts have pointed to the 2020 ‘summer of DeFi’ as the primary catalyst for the rallies seen in Ether (ETH) and (BTC).
In the beginning, investors were able to easily secure 4-digit annual percentage yield (APY) on an almost endless number of attractively priced assets on Uniswap but the increased activity on the Etheruem network eventually led to unsustainable spikes in gas fees and serious network congestion.
