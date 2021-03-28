WA brings in ‘soft’ border closure to Queensland

Western Australia is reinstating a “soft” border closure with Queensland, forcing all incoming travellers from the sunshine state to undertake 14 days of mandatory self-isolation.



It comes after two new cases of the more infectious UK variant of COVID-19 were detected in Brisbane, sending hundreds in the city into isolation and prompting dozens of public health alerts for shops, bars and fast food outlets.



The decision by Premier Mark McGowan was announced last night, just hours after an earlier mandate to isolate until receiving a negative COVID-19 test result was issued.

According to Western Australia’s border classification system, Queensland is being upgraded from a ‘very low risk’ to a ‘low risk’ state, meaning all arrivals will be required to complete 14 days of self-isolation, regardless of any COVID-19 test results.



The directions apply to anyone who has arrived in Western Australia since the start of yesterday, meaning those who flew in yesterday believing they would be free to enter the community after receiving a negative test result now have to isolate for two weeks.



“The changes to WA’s controlled interstate border are based on updated health advice from the Chief Health Officer,” Premier Mark McGowan said in a statement posted on Facebook.



He noted the decision was based on further information provided by Queensland health authorities.



“The situation continues to be monitored regularly and the State Government will not hesitate to reintroduce the hard border with QLD if the health advice recommends that course of action.”



All Queensland arrivals into Perth Airport will also need to undergo a health screening and temperature test, while those arriving via road will be met at border checkpoints for health screening and to have their G2G passes checked.



Queensland Health revealed yesterday evening that its latest case – a friend of the 26-year-old Brisbane landscaper who tested positive on Thursday night – held a house party for about 25 people after being told to isolate as a close contact.

Genomic testing has linked the landscaper’s case to a previous cluster involving two overseas travellers and a doctor at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.



It is not yet known how the man contracted the virus, but health authorities say it is likely he caught it from an unidentified intermediary.

Western Australia is the only state to implement a Queensland-wide self-isolation order so far, with other states taking the softer approach of ordering recent arrivals from affected areas to immediate isolate and get tested.



The orders cover anyone in Victoria who had been in Brisbane or the neighbouring Moreton Bay region since March 12 and anyone in South Australia or the ACT who had visited the areas since March 20.

NSW, Tasmania and Western Australia also updated their advice to visitors and travellers but did not impose an order to self-isolate.

