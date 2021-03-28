Viola Davis On Playing Michelle Obama In First Ladies

“The woman is a damn goddess.”
“I lost my damn mind for about five minutes, and I made a decision [that] I can’t take back,” she said. “The woman is a damn goddess. Everybody knows her, everybody feels like they want to protect her. Here’s the thing: I’m just going to do the best [that] I can.”
Davis said that she spoke to Michelle “for several hours” after she learned that she got the role — and it was very “terrifying.”
“Here’s the thing,” she explained. “Sometimes, someone doesn’t live up to whatever image you have of them in your head. But when they do live up to the image, it’s quite frightening.”
“She’s that cool,” Davis added.
First Ladies will share the personal and political lives of some of the most iconic women in the White House.
With such an amazing cast, First Ladies is sure to be a hit! You can see the rest of Davis’ interview below:
