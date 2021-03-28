Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman Lead Movie Winners

WENN

The ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ actress and the late ‘Da 5 Bloods’ actor dominate the movie categories on the final night of the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards.

DJ D-Nice, Viola Davis, and the late Chadwick Boseman were the big winners as a week of NAACP Image Awards wrapped up on Saturday night (27Mar21)

D-Nice, who staged a series of livestream events to help keep spirits up throughout the lockdown, picked up the Entertainer of the Year honour while Boseman landed the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture prize for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and his co-star, Davis, was named Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for “How to Get Away with Murder“.

There were also Saturday night wins for Issa Rae (Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series), Rege-Jean Page (Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series), LeBron James (Presidents Award), and Eddie Murphy (Hall of Fame Award).

The ceremony closed out a series of trophy presentations as the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards took over the whole week, with short prizegivings every night.

Beyonce and TV comedy “black-ish” were the overall big winners – Beyonce picked up four honours, including Outstanding Female Artist while “black-ish” hauled in five awards, landing Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anthony Anderson, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Deon Cole, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Marsai Martin, who also picked up the Outstanding Performance by a Youth gong.

