Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman Lead Movie Winners

The ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ actress and the late ‘Da 5 Bloods’ actor dominate the movie categories on the final night of the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards.
AceShowbiz –
DJ D-Nice, Viola Davis, and the late Chadwick Boseman were the big winners as a week of NAACP Image Awards wrapped up on Saturday night (27Mar21)
D-Nice, who staged a series of livestream events to help keep spirits up throughout the lockdown, picked up the Entertainer of the Year honour while Boseman landed the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture prize for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and his co-star, Davis, was named Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for “How to Get Away with Murder“.
There were also Saturday night wins for Issa Rae (Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series), Rege-Jean Page (Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series), LeBron James (Presidents Award), and Eddie Murphy (Hall of Fame Award).
The ceremony closed out a series of trophy presentations as the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards took over the whole week, with short prizegivings every night.
Beyonce and TV comedy “black-ish” were the overall big winners – Beyonce picked up four honours, including Outstanding Female Artist while “black-ish” hauled in five awards, landing Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anthony Anderson, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Deon Cole, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Marsai Martin, who also picked up the Outstanding Performance by a Youth gong.
The full list of NAACP Image Award winners is:
- Entertainer of the Year: D-Nice
- Outstanding Motion Picture: “Bad Boys for Life“
- Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“
- Social Justice Impact: Stacey Abrams
- Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“
- Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Issa Rae – “Insecure“
- Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Viola Davis – “How To Get Away With Murder“
- Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Rege-Jean Page – “Bridgerton“
- Presidents Award: LeBron James
- Hall of Fame Award: Eddie Murphy
- Outstanding Comedy Series: “Insecure“
- Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson – “black-ish“
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Deon Cole – “black-ish“
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Marsai Martin – “black-ish“
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Chadwick Boseman – “Da 5 Bloods“
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Phylicia Rashad – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey“
- Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“
- Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture: Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey“
- Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture): Nadia Hallgren – “Becoming“
- Outstanding Independent Motion Picture: “The Banker“
- Outstanding International Motion Picture: “Night of the Kings“
- Outstanding Drama Series: “Power Book II: Ghost“
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Clifford “Method Man” Smith – “Power Book II: Ghost“
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost“
- Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special: “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker“
- Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special: Blair Underwood – “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker“
- Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special: Octavia Spencer – “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker“
- Special Award – Key of Life: Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett
- Special Award – Sports Award I: Stephen Curry
- Outstanding New Artist: Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Outstanding Male Artist: Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
- Outstanding Female Artist: Beyonce – “Black Parade”
- Outstanding Soul/R&B Song: “Do It” – Chloe x Halle
- Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song: “Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce
- Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional): Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”
- Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary): Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce – “Savage Remix”
- Outstanding Album: “Chilombo” – Jhene Aiko
- Outstanding Producer of the Year: Hit-Boy
- Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album: “Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter
- Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental: “Music From and Inspired by Soul” – Jon Batiste
- Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal: “Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper” – Somi
- Outstanding International Song: “Lockdown” – Original Koffee
- Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album: “Soul” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, and Tom MacDougall
- Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song: “Touch from you” – Tamela Mann
- Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album: “The Return” – The Clark Sisters
- Special Award – Sports Award II: WNBA Player’s Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBA)
- Outstanding Talk Series: “Red Table Talk“
- Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show: “Celebrity Family Feud“
- Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special): “VERZUZ“
- Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special): The New York Times Presents “The Killing of Breonna Taylor“
- Outstanding Children’s Program: “Family Reunion“
- Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series): Marsai Martin – “black-ish“
- Outstanding Animated Series: “Doc McStuffins“
- Outstanding Animated Motion Picture: “Soul“
- Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television): Laya DeLeon Hayes – “Doc McStuffins“
- Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture: Jamie Foxx – “Soul“
- Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah“
- Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud“
- Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series: Loretta Devine – “P-Valley“
- Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television): Raynelle Swilling – “Cherish the Day“
- Special Award – Founder’s Award: Toni Vaz
- Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” (Episode 112 “Ego Death”)
- Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Attica Locke – “Little Fires Everywhere” (Episode 104 “The Spider Web”)
- Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special: Geri Cole – “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special“
- Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture: Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version“
- Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Anya Adams – “black-ish” (Episode 611 “Hair Day”)
- Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series: Hanelle Culpepper – “Star Trek: Picard” (Episode 101 “Remembrance”)
- Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special: Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love“
- Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture: Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Old Guard“
- Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama: “#FreeRayshawn“
- Outstanding Performance in a Short Form: Laurence Fishburne – “#FreeRayshawn“
- Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction: “Between The Scenes” – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah“
- Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action): “Black Boy Joy“
- Outstanding Short-Film (Animated): “Canvas“
- Special Award – Spingarn Medal: Misty Copeland
- Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction: “The Awkward Black Man” – Walter Mosley
- Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction: “A Promised Land” – Barack Obama
- Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author: “We’re Better Than This” – Elijah Cummings
- Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography: “The Dead Are Arising” – Les Payne, Tamara Payne
- Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional: “Vegetable Kingdom” – Bryant Terry
- Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry: “The Age of Phillis” – Honoree Jeffers
- Outstanding Literary Work – Children: “She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm” – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez
- Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens: “Before the Ever After” – Jacqueline Woodson
- Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture): Keith McQuirter – “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem“
- Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture): Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. SOUL!“
- Outstanding Documentary (Film): “John Lewis: Good Trouble“
- Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special): “The Last Dance“
- Special Award – Youth Activist of the Year: Madison Potts
- Special Award – Activist of the Year: Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony