Two motorcyclists dead, third critical within hours in separate Queensland smashes

Two motorcyclists have been killed and one of their passengers is fighting for life after two separate horror smashes within hours on Queensland’s roads.



A 61-year-old man died within minutes on the Sunshine Coast yesterday after his motorcycle collided with a four-wheel-drive travelling in the opposite direction along Bald Knob Road at about 1pm.



People who witnessed the smash attempted to help the man, who is from Brown Plains, however he died a short time after.

Police are urging anybody with dashcam footage of either crash to come forward. (Qld Police)

The driver and passenger of the four-wheel-drive – two 18-year-old women – were not physically injured.



Police continue to investigate.



Just hours later, a North Ipswich man, aged 53, died after his motorcycle collided with a hatchback at Carole Park at 8pm.



The motorcycle was travelling westbound on the Logan Motorway when it crashed into the car travelling in the same direction, near the onramp of the Centenary Highway.

The motorcycle was travelling westbound on the Logan Motorway when it crashed. (9NEWS)

The man was pronounced dead when authorities arrived at the scene.



A woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries in a critical condition.



The two occupants of the car – a 24-year-old Walloon woman who was behind the wheel and a 21-year-old Flinders View male passenger – had only minor injuries.

