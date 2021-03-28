Twins sign RHP Randy Dobnak to 5-year deal By Reuters

© Reuters. MLB: Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays
The Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Randy Dobnak to a five-year deal worth up to $29.75 million, according to a report from ESPN on Sunday afternoon.
The deal includes three club options, with $9.25 million guaranteed in the first two seasons, ESPN reported.
Dobnak, 26, is projected to begin the season in the Twins’ starting rotation. He went 6-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 10 starts with the Twins in 2020.
Minnesota signed Dobnak as an undrafted free agent out of the independent leagues after his college career with little-known Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia. He reportedly signed his first deal with the Twins for $500 and worked as an Uber (NYSE:) driver during the offseason.
–Field Level Media
