Todd Frazier opts out of Pirates deal By Reuters

Todd Frazier is a free agent searching for a new team after he decided to opt out of his deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon.

Frazier joined the Pirates on a minor-league deal and had a choice to opt out of the contract if he did not expect to make the big-league roster. He hit three home runs in 28 at-bats during spring training but could not seem to carve out a spot as a backup to first baseman Colin Moran and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.

The 35-year-old plans to continue his career rather than retire, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported.

In 1,231 career games, Frazier has hit .242 with 218 homers, 636 RBIs and 73 stolen bases. He ripped 21 homers with the New York Mets in 2019 but struggled more at the plate last season, hitting .236 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 45 games split between the Mets and Texas Rangers.

Fraizer was a two-time All-Star (2014, 2015) for the Cincinnati Reds and smacked a career-best 40 homers for the Chicago White Sox in 2016.

