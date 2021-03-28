The ‘simposium’ storming crypto venture capital By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
One of the toughest puzzles in crypto is figuring out what to take seriously.

On Friday, the DeFi Alliance — a decentralized finance startup incubator and accelerator — announced a list of 11 new members. Some were predictable, such as oracle provider Chainlink and VC stalwart Blockchain Capital, but one name stood out in particular: eGirl Capital, the social media menace and upstart venture capital outfit inspired by a horned-up Internet subculture.

Anon currency, anon VCs, anon projects

eQueens