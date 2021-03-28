The first days of Bitcoin and Dustin D. Trammell’s emails with Satoshi Nakamoto By Cointelegraph

The first days of Bitcoin and Dustin D. Trammell’s emails with Satoshi Nakamoto
It is not known if Satoshi Nakamoto created (BTC) alone, if they had help from others, or whether they themself are just a pseudonym for a developer collective. However, after the launch of Bitcoin on Jan. 9, 2009, Nakamoto worked to improve the software by receiving feedback and opinions from several collaborators.
Among them is Dustin D. Trammell, one of the first cypherpunks to download the official version of Bitcoin and mine the cryptocurrency. Trammell is a computer security research scientist and a specialist in virtual security. In addition to talking to Satoshi and suggesting improvements to Bitcoin, he also received some Bitcoin from the creator themselves.
