Syrian pound rebounds on tighter capital controls, bank withdrawal limits – bankers

AMMAN — The Syrian pound has rebounded from an all-time low struck earlier in March after authorities tightened controls on bank withdrawals and internal transfers and restricted movement of cash around the country to stop dollar hoarding, bankers and business people said on Sunday.

Traders said the pound was trading around 3,500 to the U.S. dollar on Sunday, its strongest level for a month. On Saturday, it rose 12%, reversing losses that sent the currency to an all time low of 4,000 earlier in March.

Bankers and business people said the pound’s surge came shortly after the Central Bank of Syria told banks last week to cap withdrawals at 2 million pounds ($572) from an earlier limit of 15 million pounds.

The Central Bank also acted to curb movement of cash within provinces to up to 5 million pounds and imposed a ceiling of up to one million pounds on transfers within government-held areas to reduce the demand for dollars, they said.

“It dried up liquidity from peoples’ hands and naturally the dollar exchange rate went down, it’s supply and demand,” one senior businessman familiar with central bank policy said by phone from Damascus.

“The problem is that this is an artificial way of propping up the pound,” the businessman, who requested anonymity on the moves to stem the increasing dollarisation of an economy crippled by a decade of war.