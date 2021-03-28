Home Business SushiSwap launches V1 of long-awaited Kashi release By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
Decentralized exchange SushiSwap has announced the “rolling release” of Kashi, a specialized lending platform specifically designed for margin trading on the exchange, and BentoBox, a dual-purpose yield vault.

Kashi aims to let traders borrow assets for creating leveraged long and short positions, similarly to other lending platforms like Compound or Aave, and BentoBox will enable users to earn interest from farming liquidity pools while simultaneously using the same tokens to contribute to lending pools.