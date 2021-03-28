Strong industrial activity, profit lift China steel futures

Article content

BEIJING — Chinese steel futures advanced on Monday, with rebar and hot-rolled coil gaining more than 3%, lifted by attractive industrial profit margins and rising demand amid strong construction and manufacturing activity.

China’s industrial profit surged 179% in the first two months from the year-ago period, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday.

Margins in the manufacturing sector jumped 219.5% on an annual basis while profit earned by ferrous smelting and processing companies soared 271% during the January-February period, according to the statistics bureau.

Apparent demand for five main steel products, including steel rebar and hot-rolled coil, rose 5.6% week-on-week, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

“According to the usual practice, if daily turnover for construction materials stays above 200,000 tonnes for a week, it can be proved that peak demand season has come,” Tang Chuanlin, analyst with CITIC Securities said in a note.

Construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for May delivery, gained as much as 3.3% to 5,005 yuan ($764.97) a tonne. It was up 2.29%, as of 0302 GMT.

Hot-rolled coil futures, used in the manufacturing sector, jumped 3.5% to 5,318 yuan per tonne.