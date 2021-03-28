Storj (STORJ) Price Skyrockets Over 100% in Last 2 Days By CoinQuora



Storj (STORJ) Price Skyrockets Over 100% in Last 2 Days



Storj surged over 100% in the last two days to reach a new all-time high of $3.81.

However, the price surge is due to listing on Coinbase.

Moreover, the price rose after listing on the Coinbase exchange on March 26, 2021. Also, Coinbase listed two other cryptos namely Ankr (ANKR), and Curve DAO Token (CRV) at the same time. Moreover, the pump in asset prices after getting listed on Coinbase is commonly known as the ‘Coinbase Effect’.

Storj Stays Bullish Despite Doubling in Price

Storj is an Ethereum-based token that provides a decentralized network called Tardigrade. So far, the Storj price has increased a whopping 100% after the Coinbase listing …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

