Storj (STORJ) Price Skyrockets Over 100% in Last 2 Days By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Storj (STORJ) Price Skyrockets Over 100% in Last 2 Days

  • Storj surged over 100% in the last two days to reach a new all-time high of $3.81.
  • However, the price surge is due to listing on Coinbase.

Storj (STORJ) has surged over 100% in the last two days and set a new all-time high of $3.81 on March 28, 2021.

Moreover, the price rose after listing on the Coinbase exchange on March 26, 2021. Also, Coinbase listed two other cryptos namely Ankr (ANKR), and Curve DAO Token (CRV) at the same time. Moreover, the pump in asset prices after getting listed on Coinbase is commonly known as the ‘Coinbase Effect’.

Storj Stays Bullish Despite Doubling in Price

Storj is an Ethereum-based token that provides a decentralized network called Tardigrade. So far, the Storj price has increased a whopping 100% after the Coinbase listing …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR