Soybeans fall to 10-day low on dollar strength

CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Monday to hit a 10-day low as a stronger U.S. dollar dented export prospects.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% to $13.99-1/4 a bushel by 0211 GMT, near the session low of $13.97-3/4 a bushel – the weakest since March 19. Soybeans fell 1% on Friday.

* The most-active corn futures were down 0.4% to $5.50-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.1% in the previous session.

* The most-active wheat futures were unchanged at $6.13 a bushel, having closed up 0.1% on Friday.

* Soybeans had drawn support after renewable fuel targets set by U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration were seen increasing demand for biodiesel that uses vegetable oils.

* Market eyes the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s grain stocks and planting intentions reports due later this week.

* Analysts estimate farmers will plant 93.208 million acres of corn, 89.996 million acres of soybeans and 44.971 million acres of wheat in 2021, according to a Reuters poll.

* Wheat is under pressure as moisture across the U.S. Plains as well as in Russia is likely to boost production prospects in the two major exporting nations.

MARKET NEWS