Smells like NFT spirit? Look Labs launches first digital fragrance By Cointelegraph

The fragrance is a digital version of the unisex Cyber Eau de Perfume, which was launched in October 2020 with a strong focus on environmental sustainability. The NFT collectible was designed in collaboration with Montreal-based artist Sean Caruso.

Look Labs, a contemporary beauty and lifestyle studio founded in Berlin, Germany, has launched the first digital fragrance encoded into a non-fungible token, or NFT, offering further evidence that the digital art craze continues to grow.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.