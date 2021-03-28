Smells like NFT spirit? Look Labs launches first digital fragrance By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Smells like NFT spirit? Look Labs launches first digital fragrance

Look Labs, a contemporary beauty and lifestyle studio founded in Berlin, Germany, has launched the first digital fragrance encoded into a non-fungible token, or NFT, offering further evidence that the digital art craze continues to grow.

The fragrance is a digital version of the unisex Cyber Eau de Perfume, which was launched in October 2020 with a strong focus on environmental sustainability. The NFT collectible was designed in collaboration with Montreal-based artist Sean Caruso.