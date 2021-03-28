Shay Mitchell’s Four Weeks Of Focus Workout On OpenFit

Although the workouts are pre-recorded, it’s fun to feel like you’re working out right alongside Shay and Steph. It definitely helped my confidence that they struggle with many of the same exercises that I do.

Each circuit is definitely challenging, but bearable because Kelsey provides 30-second breaks between sets, and is sure to offer modified versions of each move.

Downside: there’s no music, and as someone who relies STRONGLY on the soothing sounds of Megan Thee Stallion to hype up my workout, this was a definite con. (Although, the new version available now supposedly includes music.)