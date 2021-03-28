Report: Thunder waive Austin Rivers

Rivers signed a three-year, $10 million deal with the Knicks in November 2020. In 21 games with the franchise, he averaged 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and 36.4% from deep.

The Duke product doesn’t necessarily fit with what the Thunder are trying to accomplish this season. Oklahoma City is committing to its younger players and if Rivers played, he’d be taking time away from Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome.

In Milwaukee, Rivers would serve as a nice depth piece behind Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo.