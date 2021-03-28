Recur raises $5 million for perpetual cross-platform NFT royalties By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Recur raises $5 million for perpetual cross-platform NFT royalties

Can a new non-fungible token (NFT) platform finally solve the problem of ecosystem-wide royalties?

NFT platform Recur announced on Thursday a $5 million seed round led by the DeFi Alliance, Delphi Digital, co-founder Joe Lubin, and Gemini, among others.