Rays blast Braves behind 12-run eighth By Reuters

Moises Gomez smacked a three-run home run to cap a 12-run eighth inning as the host Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Atlanta Braves 16-5 on Sunday afternoon in Port Charlotte, Fla.

The Rays entered the bottom of the eighth trailing 5-4 but used a combination of eight hits, four walks and two wild pitches to punctuate a 16-hit attack in the comeback win.

Gomez also doubled in going 2-for-3, while Chris Betts, Kevin Kiermaier, Joseph Odom and Wander Franco also had a pair of hits apiece — with Betts and Odom each contributing three RBIs. Freddie Freeman hit his first homer of spring training and Alex Jackson also went deep for the Braves.

Nationals 11, Cardinals 3

Washington broke open a tie game by exploding for eight runs in the bottom of the eighth inning in routing visiting St. Louis at West Palm Beach, Fla.

Hernan Perez, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber all delivered run-scoring doubles in the frame, which included eight hits, a walk and a hit batter. Tommy Edman had a pair of hits for the Cardinals.

Phillies 6, Yankees 2

Right-hander Zach Wheeler appeared in midseason form in firing three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts, as host Philadelphia defeated New York in Clearwater, Fla.

Tyler Wade had two hits and Thairo Estrada homered for the Yankees.

Pirates 2, Orioles 1

Eight pitchers combined to give up only two hits as visiting Pittsburgh squeezed by Baltimore in Sarasota, Fla.

Adam Frazier went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Pirates. Right-hander Matt Harvey, who was named to the Orioles’ roster on Thursday, threw five innings and allowed two runs and five hits.

Red Sox 8, Twins 3

Boston used three home runs and a 14-hit attack to beat visiting Minnesota in Fort Myers, Fla.

Kike Hernandez, Franchy Cordero and Cesar Puello all went deep for the Red Sox. Spencer Steer hit a home run for the Twins.

Marlins 10, Mets 2

Jesus Aguilar went 3-for-3 with a double and homer, driving in two runs, as host Miami blew out New York in Jupiter, Fla.

Adam Duvall also homered for the Marlins, while the Mets got solo shots from Brandon Nimmo and Wilfredo Tovar.

Tigers 4, Blue Jays 4

Tyler White hit a solo home run and Logan Warmoth poked a two-run double to help host Toronto to three ninth-inning runs in a nine-inning tie against Detroit in Dunedin, Fla.

Nomar Mazara stroked a two-run homer for the Tigers, who had scored three runs in the eighth to take a 4-1 lead.

Brewers 7, Reds 1 (7 innings)

Avisail Garcia delivered a three-run homer in the first inning as host Milwaukee jumped to a 6-0 lead in blasting Cincinnati in Phoenix.

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes tossed five-plus innings, allowing just one run and three hits while whiffing nine. Tyler Naquin hit a solo shot for the Reds.

Rangers 12, Cubs 8

Joey Gallo hit a three-run homer off Jake Arrieta and David Dahl and Andy Ibanez had two hits apiece as Texas stopped Chicago at Surprise, Ariz.

Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson cracked his eighth spring training homer and is hitting .372.

White Sox 7, Diamondbacks 4

Nick Madrigal and Tim Anderson each had two hits and Chicago scored six times in the eighth inning to beat Arizona at Glendale, Ariz.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly worked five innings, allowing one run and striking out six.

